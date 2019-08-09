OUR TURN: EnVision Youth Ministry school supply drawstring bags

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Happy Friday! We wanted to share some good news.
Our Scottie Hunter posted some photos to our good news Facebook group of people giving back to our community.
EnVision Youth Ministry of Iberville Christian Center went into the two public schools in the city of St. Gabriel Wednesday and passed out custom drawstring bags filled with school supplies! Both of the schools they visited received enough supplies for their entire student body.
In a world where we hear so much negative news its refreshing to see good things happening right here in our own backyard!
