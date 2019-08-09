OLOL in need of Type O blood from Louisiana residents

Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Center recruits, collects, processes, and distributes more than 60% of the blood transfused into the local community. One part of blood can be separated into several components, including red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate. Each single, whole blood donation can save the lives of three people, meaning if you donate six times a year, you could potentially be saving 18 lives.