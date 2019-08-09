OLOL in need of Type O blood from Louisiana residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Center is seeking donors who can provide O-positive and O-negative blood.
Two community blood drives will be held Sunday, Aug. 11 for interested donors.
Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Center recruits, collects, processes, and distributes more than 60% of the blood transfused into the local community. One part of blood can be separated into several components, including red blood cells, white blood cells, plasma, platelets, and cryoprecipitate. Each single, whole blood donation can save the lives of three people, meaning if you donate six times a year, you could potentially be saving 18 lives.
WHERE TO DONATE:
Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center
WHERE: The Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center is located on the first floor of the hospital near Elevator A. Free parking is available for all donors on the day of donation in Garage 2. No appointment is needed, and walk-in donors are welcome.
CONTACT: (225) 765-8843
WHEN: Monday through Thursday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Blood Donor Center
WHERE: The St. Elizabeth Blood Donor Center is located in Medical Plaza II at 1404 West Clare Blvd. in Gonzales, LA. No appointment is needed, and walk-in donors are welcome.
CONTACT: (225) 743-2405
WHEN: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center
WHERE: The Our Lady of Lourdes Blood Donor Center is located in the medical office building (in front of Our Lady of Lourdes) at 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite 360 in Lafayette, LA. No appointment is needed, and walk-in donors are welcome.
CONTACT: (337) 470-4483
WHEN: Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
REQUIREMENTS TO DONATE:
- Adults, aged 17 to 80
- At age 16 you can donate blood with parental consent
- Weigh 110 pounds or more
- Be free of infection
- Know the names of any medications you currently take
HOW OFTEN CAN YOU DONATE:
- A healthy person that’s 17 or older can donate blood every eight weeks
- Up to six times a year
SUGGESTIONS BEFORE YOU DONATE:
- Drink plenty of water before your appointment
- Eat a healthy meal
- Wear a shirt with sleeves that you can roll up above your elbows
- Relax, listen to music, talk to other donors or read while you donate
WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN YOU DONATE:
- First, you will be asked to complete the donor registration/medical history form.
- The blood donation process takes approximately 30 minutes from the time you check in to the time you leave
- The actual blood collection takes only about 10 minutes.
- After you donate, you’ll be given a light refreshment
