Jefferson Parish sheriff claims opponent tried to bribe him

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - On the last day of qualifying, a familiar name signed up to run for Jefferson Parish Sheriff against incumbent Joe Lopinto.
Former JPSO spokesperson John Fortunato will run for sheriff for the second time. He ran for the top spot in a 2018 special election after former Sheriff Newell Normand stepped down.
But the race is already generating controversy after Lopinto says Fortunato tried to bribe him.
Lopinto says people representing Fortunato called him saying Fortunato would not run for sheriff if he supported an effort to make Fortunato Causeway Police Chief.
Lopinto says he has no control or input over the position of Causeway Chief of Police.
“I told the person no, not gonna happen. I’m not gonna call Fortuanto. It’s not appropriate for me to do, so if you’re making that kind of deal, that’s what’s wrong with politics today. I am not going to impede my reputation by picking up the phone and making those kinds of deals,” Lopinto said.
Sheriff Lopinto says he’s turning the investigation over to the Attorney General’s office and FBI.
Lopinto would not elaborate on the names of the callers; only that his belief is they were 3rd party callers acting on behalf of his opponent.
He says he plans to turn over his phone logs and allow those agencies to conduct their investigations.
“The last thing I wanted to do was make a complaint after qualifying and make it look like political retribution,” said Lopinto.
In a statement, Fortunato says, “You know how desperate and scared Joe Lopinto is to come up with a story like that. I don’t know whether to laugh at him or cry for him. But here is what I do know. Since he has been sheriff, crime has risen across the parish. Things are so bad; he can’t even protect his prisoners. That’s why we need a professional law enforcement officer, not a politician as our sheriff. And, that is why I am running for sheriff. Joe is going to learn the real reason why I am running when I lay it all out at the news conference in the coming days.”
Lopinto said he did not record any of the phone conversations, but planned to if Fortunato wound up calling him.
The attorney general’s office confirms that Lopinto did contact their office today.
Anthony Bloise, an independent from Bridge City, also qualified for the sheriff’s race.
