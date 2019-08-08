Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters to waive all fees....if you wear a red dress

By Nicole Mumphrey | August 8, 2019 at 5:38 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 6:37 AM

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Do you own a red dress? Of course you do!

Dig it out of the closet this Saturday for a good cause.

The Jefferson Parish Animal Shelters are full and are asking people to come out Saturday and adopt a new best friend.

Anyone wearing red, ideally a red dress, will have all fees waived for all shelter pets!

The event is this Saturday August 10 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at both shelters.

The East Bank location is located at 1 Humane Way in Harahan. The West Bank location is at located at 2701 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey.

