Huge American flag raised in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A huge American flag was raised in Plaquemine Friday, Aug. 9 as part of a special ceremony.
A patriotic program with more than 40 Louisiana National Guard troops was held at the Iberville Ochsner Medical Complex. The flag is 80′ x 40′.
“The flag is just a simple reminder that we live in a great nation, we can experience freedom even through hardships, misunderstandings, but it is the very symbol of our nation’s freedom,” said Fry Hymel, chairman of the Iberville Museum Board.
The flag will be hung on a 150-foot pole, and will be lit up at night.
