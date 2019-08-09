Huge American flag raised in Plaquemine

The flag flies from a 150-foot tall pole. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | August 9, 2019 at 6:04 PM CDT - Updated August 9 at 6:04 PM

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A huge American flag was raised in Plaquemine Friday, Aug. 9 as part of a special ceremony.

A patriotic program with more than 40 Louisiana National Guard troops was held at the Iberville Ochsner Medical Complex. The flag is 80′ x 40′.

More than 40 members of the Louisiana National Guard attended the flag raising ceremony in Plaquemine.
“The flag is just a simple reminder that we live in a great nation, we can experience freedom even through hardships, misunderstandings, but it is the very symbol of our nation’s freedom,” said Fry Hymel, chairman of the Iberville Museum Board.

The flag will be hung on a 150-foot pole, and will be lit up at night.

