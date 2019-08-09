Helping seniors sort through school mementos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a buzz of excitement around the start of a new school year, especially when it’s a student’s final year.
"I’ve just been getting ready, first of all having a positive mindset about how the year will go," said senior Kennedy Passantino.
For seniors and their parents, this final year is also a good time to look back and start sorting through the mementos collected throughout a school career.
Martha Carol Stewart, a former teacher turned professional organizer, suggests parents start when students are young. Her tip is to file important or sentimental documents, like pictures, art, or writings, at the end of each year, then store each file in a labeled filing box.
When graduation rolls around, parents are encouraged to let students go through and decide what they want to keep with them moving forward. Stewart says it’s important students and parents do this together.
"I think the important thing is making them feel that there’s always a home, that no matter where they go or what they take with them there’s always a place for them at your home," said Stewart.
