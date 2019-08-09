Funeral for Josef Richardson to be held Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The funeral for Josef Richardson, who was shot and killed by a Sheriff’s deputy at a motel in Port Allen, will be held Friday.
Family and friends will gather to say farewell to Richardson at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 at Hall Davis and Sons funeral home on Scenic Highway.
Richardson was fatally shot by a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, who has not been identified, on July 25 while a task force was executing a search warrant for drugs.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.