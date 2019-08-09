Former Tigers invited to 2020 USA WNT Olympic Selection Trials

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former softball standouts Sahvanna Janquish and Carley Hoover have been invited to the 2020 USA Softball Women’s National Team (WNT) Olympic Selection Trials.
Janquish and Hoover will vie for 15 spots on the 2020 U.S. Women’s Olympic Team roster and three replacement athlete roles that will compete in the coast-to-coast tour prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The games are slated for July 22-28, 2020 in Fukushima and Yokohama, Japan.
During the selection process, athletes will participate in a number of drills and simulated games. They will be evaluated by the USA Softball Women’s National Team Selection Committee (WNTSC).
The roster for the 2020 USA Softball WNT will be announced at the conclusion of the Selection Trials and a press conference featuring the 2020 roster will be held on the morning of October 8.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.