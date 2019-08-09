Former NOPD Detective and convicted sex offender in federal custody

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A former head of the New Orleans Police Department’s Pedophile Unit and convicted sex offender has been arrested by federal authorities.
Stanley Burkhardt was arrested by Louisiana State Police in July after he failed to register as a sex offender in Louisiana. After his arrest, a federal warrant was issued in North Carolina for violating the conditions of his release.
The Louisiana State Police investigation in July uncovered that Burkhardt commented on pictures of young boys on the photo sharing site “Flikr”. The investigation also revealed Burkhardt added 117 pictured of young boys to his favorites list under an email account and under a user name that he did not register with authorities under part of his sex offender status.
In 2007, Burkhardt was certified in a North Carolina Federal Court as a sexually dangerous person but was later released.
Burkhardt previously served time in jail after he was convicted of numerous sex crimes in the 1980s and 1990s. He was released from federal prison in March of 2016.
New accusations against Burkhardt surfaced when Richard Windmann filed a formal complaint with the NOPD stating that Burkhardt sexually abused him during his time as a sex crimes detective with the NOPD. Windmann told police that Burkhardt sexually abused him in the 1970s.
A second victim later came forward with similar complaints against Burkhardt. He told FOX 8 he was first raped by Burkhardt when he was just eight-years old.
Online records show Burkhardt was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on August 1. Court records directed U.S. Marshals to take Burkhardt to the Federal Correctional Institution facility in Butner, North Carolina to await a hearing.
