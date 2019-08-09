FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances through weekend, next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we wrap up a back-to-school week for many students, at least our out-the-door temperature on this Friday is below 80° - but just barely.
Indeed, another very steamy August morning – temperatures “feeling like” the mid 80°s and only a few spotty showers on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. Not much rain expected later today – a 20% to 30% coverage – but a lot more heat and humidity will mean a “heat index” as high as 106°; the daytime high topping out at 94°.
Overnight, partly cloudy – humid, a low in the upper 70°s; tomorrow and again Sunday, no significant relief from the summer heat – highs continue in the mid 90°s – with only a few scattered showers and isolated storms both days.
