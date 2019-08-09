FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued through Friday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Friday’s main weather story was about the heat, with highs in the low to mid 90s, feeling like the 100s on the heat index scale. That prompted the National Weather Service (NWS) to issue a regional Heat Advisory during the late morning with the advisory in effect through 7 p.m. Friday evening. While heat and humidity dominated the day’s weather chatter, the WAFB area wasn’t entirely rain free. However, the vast majority of neighborhoods stayed dry through the day.
The First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at about 30% both Saturday and Sunday, which means the majority of the region will stay dry during each weekend afternoon. In fact, rainfall statistics tell us there’s a 50% chance your backyard could stay dry through the entire weekend, assuming the 30% coverage forecasts Saturday and Sunday afternoons are correct. However, even if you do get rain this weekend, the two-day total is likely to be less than 0.2” for your lawn and garden.
Heat has been the lead weather story through the last couple of days, and heat will be the main weather story this weekend. Don’t be surprised if additional Heat Advisories are issued for parts or all of the WAFB over the weekend. Daytime highs are expected to return to the low to mid 90s for many WAFB communities both days. Indeed, with or without heat advisories in place this weekend, heat index values will climb to around 105° or more both days with the heat index running at or above 100° for as much as six hours or more on both afternoons based on the latest forecast.
It may be a little cliché but it applies: “It’s not just the heat, it’s the humidity too.”
That has been the case for several days now and will continue through the weekend and into next week. Not only does the humidity add to the daytime heat stress and elevate the heat index readings, but it helps keep morning minimums above normal too. The Storm Team is calling for morning minimums for the next couple of days to barely dip below 80° across metro Baton Rouge, running around 3° to 5° above normal each morning into the middle of next week.
The outlook for Monday and Tuesday calls for more of the same, with morning starts in the upper 70s, afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s with heat index readings in the triple digits, and rain chances at about 30% both afternoons.
Our current thinking is the mid/upper-level high pressure ridge that has helped generate our recent round of hotter and drier days will weaken as we head into the middle of next week. With that ridge relaxing, rain chances will recover, returning to 40% to 60% from Wednesday through Friday of next week (Aug. 14 through 16). More rain suggests more clouds, and more clouds help slow the daytime heating. As a result, the First Alert Extended Forecast for the middle and end of week calls for daytime highs to in the low 90s instead of the mid 90s, which is not cool by any means, but back to something closer to mid-August norms.
In the tropics department, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to issue the “all clear” for the entire Atlantic Basin through the next five days or more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.