FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heat Advisory issued through Friday evening

Heat has been the lead weather story through the last couple of days, and heat will be the main weather story this weekend. Don’t be surprised if additional Heat Advisories are issued for parts or all of the WAFB over the weekend. Daytime highs are expected to return to the low to mid 90s for many WAFB communities both days. Indeed, with or without heat advisories in place this weekend, heat index values will climb to around 105° or more both days with the heat index running at or above 100° for as much as six hours or more on both afternoons based on the latest forecast.