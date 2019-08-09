Familiarity for several Saints when they play Vikings

A priority for the Saints is replacing retired three-time Pro Bowl center Max Unger. Top candidates include rookie Erik McCoy, a second-round draft choice out of Texas A&M; Easton, signed this year as a free agent; and Cameron Tom, a third-year pro who began his NFL career in New Orleans as an undrafted rookie and who has played sparingly as a reserve interior lineman. The stakes are high for Easton, who has a four-year contract worth up to $22.5 million — if he can play well enough to stick around at that price. He also is trying to come back from a neck injury that wiped out his 2018 season.