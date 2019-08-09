Corrections employee arrested for inappropriate relationship with inmate

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - An employee with the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC) has been arrested after an inmate was reportedly found to be in possession of contraband, which led to the discovery of an inappropriate relationship between the inmate and the employee.
The DOC reports that a shakedown at Louisiana State Penitentiary, better known as Angola, resulted in the discovery of a contraband cellphone in an inmate’s possession. This discovery led investigators to uncover an in appropriate relationship with a corrections officer. On Thursday, Aug. 8, investigators questioned Eboyne Rowan, 27, of St. Francisville, who reportedly admitted to the relationship.
Rowan was booked into West Feliciana Parish on one count of malfeasance in office. She has been employed at Angola since November of 2014 and held the rank of master sergeant. DOC says Rowan resigned during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.