Appeals court says Black Lives Matter organizer, DeRay Mckesson has no First Amendment defense against officer injured at protest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Thursday, August 8 withdrew an opinion it made in April of 2019 which reinstated a lawsuit against Black Lives Matter organizer, DeRay Mckesson, and the larger group for allegedly injuring an officer during protest after the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling.
The lawsuit filed by an officer, listed only as John Doe, seriously wounded during a protest Mckesson attended, reads protesters began to “loot a Circle K” for water bottles that were later thrown at police officers.
“When the Defendants ran out of the water bottles they were throwing at the Baton Rouge City Police, a member of Defendant Black Lives Matter, under the control and custody of the Defendants, then picked up a piece of concrete or similar rock like substance and hurled into the police that were making arrests,” the officer’s lawsuit states.
The officer who filed the lawsuit claims he was hit in the face and was knocked to the ground. The lawsuit further states the officer had some teeth knocked out and had an injury to his jaw and brain.
U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson ruled in 2017 that Black Lives Matter is not “an entity of any sort,” and like the Tea Party or Civil Rights Movement, can’t be sued. The judge also concluded Mckesson “solely engaged in protected speech” at the July 2016 demonstration.
The lawsuit was reinstated in April of 2019 when the court ruled the officer could claim negligence.
In the new, updated opinion issued Thursday, Aug. 8, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals says the lawsuit should not have been dismissed under first amendment claims to begin with.
“We of course acknowledge that Mckesson’s negligent conduct took place in the context of a political protest,” reads the updated opinion, “But Claiborne Hardware does not insulate the petitioner from liability for his own negligent conduct simply because he, and those he associated with, also intended to communicate a message.”
The protest happened on Saturday, July 9 and was one of many that happened in Baton Rouge in the weeks following the death of Alton Sterling.
