Angola corrections officer jailed after cellphone reveals inappropriate relationship with inmate

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - A Lousiana State Penitentiary employee was arrested Thursday after investigators uncovered an inappropriate relationship between the officer and an inmate.
According to Ken Pastorick, communications director for the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections, a cellphone was found on an inmate during a shakedown, which helped investigators discover the relationship.
Eboyne Rowan, 27, of St. Francisville, admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate.
Rowan was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on one count of malfeasance in office.
Rowan was employed at Angola since November of 2014 and held the rank of Master Sergeant. Pastorick says Rowan resigned during the investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.