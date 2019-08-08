Woman’s therapy program helps kids with picky eating, eating disorders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When your child’s food selection is more than picky eating, Woman’s Hospital can help by recommending its Sequential Oral Sensory (SOS) approach.
Woman’s Hospital’s SOS therapy program helps parents identify the underlying issues behind their child’s feeding difficulties and creates a unique, individualized treatment program based on the findings.
“We make food fun and we experiment within your child’s comfort zone and with food in a relaxed setting, with the “just right” challenge while introducing new foods and textures,” said Tracey Dantin, pediatric therapy supervisor at Woman’s. “Many children who do not participate in programs like this often do not progress in their eating skills, and their range of foods can continue to decrease.”
The SOS approach to feeding may be an appropriate therapy for your child or adolescent with or without a developmental delay and/or disability if they:
- Have a restricted range of foods they can tolerate
- Refuse entire categories of food texture/nutrition groups
- Have to eat a different meal from the rest of the family
- Find mealtimes distressing
For more information or to schedule an evaluation with the Woman’s therapy team, visit womans.org/therapy or call (225) 924-8450.
