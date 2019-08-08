WANTED: Man allegedly received $14k, never started repairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of fraud.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, John Pham, 42, was paid $14,000 to repair a master bathroom.
After receiving the payments, both checks were cashed but the victim says Pham never started the repairs. Pham has refused to communicate with the victim, deputies say.
Deputies issued a warrant for Pham's arrest on one count of residential contractor fraud.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pham, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.