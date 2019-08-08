Vacant house fire ruled arson displaces 7

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seven people were rudely awakened Thursday morning as firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant house next door.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department says firefighters responded to a single-family house located at 2353 Convention Street just before 3 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8 to find the house fully engulfed in flames.
Officials say the house was boarded up and was a total loss. The cause of the fire has been ruled arson.
A duplex next door to the fire received exposure damages, displacing seven people living there. The Red Cross was called out to assist.
The fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 225-354-1419.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.