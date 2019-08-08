Trade war with China could take hit on Mardi Gras

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The trade war with China has escalated and it could endanger a Mardi Gras tradition.
President Trump’s Aug. 1 announcement that he’s placing a 10% tax on everything imported from China, effective Sept. 1, has the owner of a Mardi Gras bead store worried.
“Mardi Gras is Louisiana. You’ve got to throw something,” said Nelson Maddox, who owns Parties Start Here in Baton Rouge.
Maddox would take a big hit with the announced tariff. He places his orders four to six months before the holiday.
“Everything here in this store, if you look, it has a sticker and is made in China,” he said.
Maddox says he won’t put the inflated price on his old inventory that wasn’t taxed, but he might have to raise his prices on his incoming imports.
“It’s not only going to be an expensive Mardi Gras, it’s going to be an expensive Christmas, and an expensive Easter,” Maddox said. “I agreed with what [President Trump] was doing 100 percent, until he put this tariff across the board in China."
President Trump’s next move in the trade war was designating China as a “currency manipulator,” saying they aren’t floating their currency like other countries, but rather China is lowering the value of their currency. But labor costs in China are lower and Maddox says nobody has the capacity to make the beads at the same low cost in the United States. He says he needs to keep prices low because nobody wants to pay a high price for a bag of beads they are tossing to a stranger.
“I have people in here every year that say, ‘Why don’t you have it made here and we’ll pay more for it?’” Maddox said. “But this bag right here retails for $25. Would you pay $75 [per] bag for that and throw it because it was made in the United States?”
Maddox is left with little choice, but he’s upset there wasn’t more of a warning this was coming.
“There’s nothing anybody can do other than pay the duty,” he said. “And I think it’s sad that he gave nobody any warning.”
