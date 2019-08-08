Trade war with China could take hit on Mardi Gras

President Trump’s next move in the trade war was designating China as a “currency manipulator,” saying they aren’t floating their currency like other countries, but rather China is lowering the value of their currency. But labor costs in China are lower and Maddox says nobody has the capacity to make the beads at the same low cost in the United States. He says he needs to keep prices low because nobody wants to pay a high price for a bag of beads they are tossing to a stranger.