Tips for organizing the back to school chaos

One of Stewart’s most important tips for families is to set up a control center in your home. This is an area equipped with files for all your student’s papers, a family calendar for everyone’s activities and events, and supplies for homework. Stewart says labeling each box and file makes it easy to know where things are and where they should go. It also teaches kids how to stay organized and take responsibility for their school things. Stewart says her family also uses this as the area where backpacks, purses, and even keys are kept.