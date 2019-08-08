Surprise candidate Rick Webre enters Ascension Parish president’s race

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - In a surprise, Ascension Parish Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director Rick Webre has qualified to run for parish president.
Webre joins Murphy Painter and Clint Cointment in the race to take over for incumbent Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa.
“I learned for the first time this morning after he qualified that my brother Rick Webre is running for parish president,” Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, who is also seeking re-eleciton, said in a statement. “I immediately met with him and let him know that I do not support his decision to run.”
“I am running in my own race on my own merits,” Sheriff Webre continued. “I will not support or endorse any other candidate in any other race, including my brother.”
Matassa has not yet qualified to run again, and it is unclear if he will do so. Qualifying ends at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
Matassa defeated Cointment in 2015 by 117 votes.
Webre, Painter, and Cointment are all running as Republicans.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.