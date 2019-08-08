SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Amant Gators

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 49 is St. Amant, where the Gators started school Thursday morning and can’t wait to start their season at “The Pit” on September 6.
David Oliver has been the head coach for a dozen years and he’s got two dozen seniors back from a seven-win team.
The Gators suffered regular season defeats at the hands of quality opponents like Lutcher, East Ascension, and Catholic High.
They have got two new quarterbacks but will need to replace No. 2 K.J. Franklin, who was “Mr. Everything” for the offense after producing more than 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. He landed a scholarship in Thibodaux with Nicholls State.
Three of the Gators’ four losses, including a first-round playoff defeat, were one-score games. So, the seniors are optimistic 2019 could be even better.
The Sportsline Summer Camp tour will visit East Feliciana on Friday.
