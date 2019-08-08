SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Ascension Christian Lions

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Lions put up some video game-like numbers during the 2018 season, scoring 32 points per game with a wide open offense, but they also gave up 33 points per game.
They bounced back from an 0-3 start with 35 players, 22 who’d never played, to win three in a row, but dropped the last three to finish 3-6. This year, 11 seniors go back to playing a district schedule, a challenge with the likes of St. john, White Castle, state runner-up Ascension Catholic, and East Iberville.
“Our motto here is culture beats scheme, and I hope these guys come together as a group and make this year memorable for each one of them down the road so they can look back and say ‘look what we did’ going into playing district for these guys and being able to get district honors. So I’m excited for the opportunity they have in front of them," said Josh Puryear, head coach.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.