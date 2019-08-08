Several children’s products recalled this summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several child products have been recalled this summer that may be potentially dangerous.
Attorney Gerneral Jeff Landry urges parents to review the following list to keep your kids safe:
- Infant Fur Jackets by Amerex Group
- Children’s Loungewear by Go Couture
- Children’s Hooded Bathrobes by H&M
- Rock n’ Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price
- Wooden Toy Vehicles by Target
- Toy Train Carts by Flying Tiger Copenhagen
- Rocking Sleepers by Kids II
- Light Up Bed Canopies by Tween Brands
- Chest of Drawers by South Shore Furniture
- Baby Food Steam Cooker/Blenders by Beaba
- Children’s Sleepwear by Aegean Apparel
- Children’s Sleep Sacks by Gildan Activewear
- Inclined Sleeper Accessory Included with Ultra-Lite Day & Night Play Yards by Fisher-Price
For more information on these recalled products (including pictures and descriptions) and remedies for their consumers, view General Landry’s Summer 2019 Safety Box at http://www.agjefflandry.com/safetybox.
