As qualifying ends, here are the multi-parish candidates who will be elected unopposed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Qualifying for the October elections ended Thursday, Aug. 8. Each candidate for statewide office has at least one challenger, though some local politicians will win re-election unopposed.
More women are running for a seat in the legislature than ever before. More Republicans are seeking a seat in the state’s House or Senate than ever before as well.
Here are the candidates for all qualifying seats in the state legislature that will be re-elected without a challenger:
- Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell (Incumbent)
- Sen. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans
- Sen. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans (Incumbent)
- Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Harvey
- Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen (Incumbent)
- Sen. Eddie Lambert, R-Gonzalez (Incumbent)
- Sen. Gary Smith, D-Norco (Incumbent)
- Sen. Bret Allain, R-Jeanerette (Incumbent)
- Sen. Fred Mills, R-St. Martinville (Incumbent)
- Sen. Page Cortez, R-Lafayette (Incumbent)
- Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Sulphur (Incumbent)
- Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe
- Rep. Sam Jenkins, D-Shreveport (Incumbent)
- Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport (Incumbent)
- Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport
- Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall (Incumbent)
- Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City (Incumbent)
- Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton (Incumbent)
- Rep. Patrick Jefferson, D-Homer (Incumbent)
- Rep. Chris Turner, R-Ruston
- Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Winnfield (Incumbent)
- Rep. Michael Echols, R-Monroe
- Rep. Pat Moore, D-Monroe (Incumbent)
- Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi
- Rep. Kenny Cox, D-Mansfield (Incumbent)
- Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria (Incumbent)
- Rep. Mike Johnson, R-Pineville (Incumbent)
- Rep. Edmond Jordan, D-Brusly (Incumbent)
- Rep. Phillip DeVillier, R-Eunice (Incumbent)
- Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley (Incumbent)
- Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette (Incumbent)
- Rep. Ryan Bourriaque, R-Abbeville (Incumbent)
- Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia (Incumbent)
- Rep. Zee Zeringue, R-Houma (Incumbent)
- Rep. Tanner Magee, R-Houma (Incumbent)
- Rep. Greg Miller, R-Destrehan (Incumbent)
- Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville (Incumbent)
- Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine (Incumbent)
- Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs (Incumbent)
- Rep. Barry Ivey, R-Baton Rouge (Incumbent)
- Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Sorrento (Incumbent)
- Rep. Joseph Marino, I-Gretna (Incumbent)
- Rep. Nicholas Muscarello, R-Hammond (Incumbent)
- Rep. Joe Stagni, R-Kenner (Incumbent)
- Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans (Incumbent)
- Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge (Incumbent)
- Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans (Incumbent)
- Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette (Incumbent)
- Rep. Paul Hollis, R-Mandeville (Incumbent)
All district judges up for re-election are facing a challenger, except the 19th Judicial District Court’s Kelly Balfour. Natchitoches’ Tony Davis will be elected to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unopposed.
Election day is Oct. 12.
Click here for more information about voting in Louisiana from the Secretary of State’s Office.
