Parents express concerns about changes being made at Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and the Visually Impaired

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For parents at the Louisiana Schools for the Deaf and the Visually Impaired (LSDVI), the school year is beginning with some big concerns.
On Wednesday, Aug. 7, a town hall was held so parents could talk with representatives from the Louisiana Department of Education and state lawmakers. Among the biggest concerns are the budget cuts the schools have endured in the past and how decisions are made from up top.
“Our children’s whole support system is going askew. There’s a lot of changes going on and we need to be able to address those changes,” said Laura Gresham, a parent.
“The teachers at the school are great, the staff and faculty are great, but above them, the level at SSD and the state department of ed, there’s no experts in deaf education, so the guidance and the decision making for deaf ed don’t always make sense," said Melodie Sparks, deaf focus assistant director.
Parents are also concerned the specialized resources their students need are not being provided.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.