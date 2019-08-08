Number of migrants waiting at US border surges to 40,000

Trump administration making major changes for asylum
August 8, 2019 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:10 AM

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) - At least 40,000 migrants who have reached the U.S. border with Mexico are on waiting lists for an initial attempt to seek asylum or are waiting for a court hearing in the U.S. after being sent back.

The figure - based on reporting by The Associated Press and Mexican government figures - represents a dramatic increase from the start of the year.

Migrants wait under guard at an immigration center on the International Bridge 1, as an immigration agent attempts to block the camera, in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. A U.S. policy to make asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases wind through clogged U.S. immigration courts has also expanded to the violent city of Nuevo Laredo. The group was returned from the U.S. after being detained. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
English-speaking Cameroonians fleeing atrocities of their French-speaking government helped push Tijuana's asylum wait list to 10,000 on Sunday, up from 4,800 just three months earlier.

Turning Mexico into a waiting room for U.S. asylum seekers may be the Trump administration’s most forceful response yet to a surge of migrants seeking humanitarian protection, many of them Central American families.

