NOAA increases numbers in updated hurricane outlook

It is important to note, the NOAA forecasts do not provide any information on potential landfall locations. In fact, we have seen seasons with many storms and few landfalls, while others have produced few storms, but significant impacts. The best example of the latter scenario in our part of the world is the 1992 hurricane season. Only seven named storms formed that year, but the first of those was Andrew, which made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane in south Florida and a Category 3 hurricane in south Louisiana. In other words, it only takes one.