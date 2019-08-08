New map shows storm debris cleanup progress; completion expected in 4 weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Baton Rouge released a map Thursday that shows where crews have cleaned up storm debris.
Starting in the southwest of East Baton Rouge Parish, disaster recovery crews will go through each neighborhood until debris piles left by Hurricane Berry are picked up. Officials expect cleanup to be completed within the next month.
On the map provided, neighborhoods shaded green indicate that DRC is finished in that area. Green dots indicate where trucks have finished being loaded out, according to the city’s post on Facebook.
Officials urge people not to put wood waste in your garbage or recycling bins.
Crews will not be servicing Baker, Central, or Zachary. People living in those cities should contact the respective city halls for storm debris cleanup.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.