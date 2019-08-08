National program taught in Baton Rouge on how to Stop the Bleed in emergency situations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the aftermath of tragedies, there’s something you can do to help and potentially save a life.
Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center has a Level 2 Trauma Center, which offers a program to teach people how to Stop the Bleed.
Tragedy struck this past weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, with more than 30 people dead from those two separate mass shootings.
“The number one cause of preventable deaths is uncontrolled bleeding,” said Dr. Tomas Jacome, trauma medical director at OLOL.
A national program offered by OLOL called Stop the Bleed trains people how to control a massive bleed in an emergency situation.
“Definitely save lives, that’s what it’s all about,” said Dr. Jacome.
First, you find the wound and using gauze, “continue to pack the wound until the wound is completely packed. Once the whole wound is packed, then you would just hold pressure with two hands,” said Dr. Jacome.
If you don’t have gauze on you, you can always use a shirt to stuff into the wound in order to stop the bleeding. After you pack a wound, you can use a tourniquet if you have one.
It's a device that applies pressure to a body part to limit the flow of blood.
“With the Velcro you’re going to tighten the Velcro, and then you’re going to cinch this down,” said Jacome.
Laura Rogers, an injury prevention nurse in the Trauma Specialist Program says these lessons can be used in everyday life as well.
“It can happen to maw-maw, paw-paw, anybody, your baby brother, your baby sister, anyone like that, so it’s important not to think it’s just mass shootings, it can happen anywhere,” said Rogers.
These are all tools for when an unexpected event does occur so you can be ready.
The program at OLOL is free; all you have to do is contact the hospital online, set a class up, and they’ll send you the information. Click here for more information.
