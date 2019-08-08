THE INVESTIGATORS: Questions remain unanswered following Burbank Walmart fiasco

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The absolute chaos that broke out inside the Burbank Walmart around lunchtime on Tuesday, Aug. 6 started with a 911 call. Listen to the 911 audio below.
Panicked customers desperately pleaded with 911 operators to send help fast, saying someone had opened fire inside the store. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed that Robert Tucker, 44, as well as Jacob Bess, 32, were both arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. Tucker was also slapped with a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.
Tucker was arrested in the parking lot. According to the sheriff’s office, he told detectives during an interview he got into an argument with a man near the customer service area. The 9News Investigators requested a copy of the surveillance video from inside the store to get a better idea of exactly what happened. On Wednesday, Aug. 8, WAFB’s Scottie Hunter was told the video would be available Thursday. Now, officials with the sheriff’s office say the release of the video is being held up by their legal team, who says the matter is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office did release a portion of the 911 calls hours after the incident, despite the case still being under review.
Investigators say at some point during the argument, Tucker says the other guy went outside and came back with scissors. Investigators say Tucker claims he heard someone yell “gun” and that’s when he pulled out his own firearm.
Within minutes of the initial call, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office descended on the store, along with Louisiana State Police, officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge EMS, and other emergency crews also racing in to help.
“It’s like a war zone here in Baton Rouge Louisiana," customer, Dana Jones, said as the incident unfolded. Outside the store, frantic customers and employees told officers and the media they were convinced they heard several “pops” after some sort of fight inside the store.
WAFB’s Scottie Hunter asked Jones if she remembers how many shots she heard at the time.
“There were like four. It was a ‘pop, pop, pop’ and then there was a pause and then ‘pop, pop, pop’ again,” she answered. “I think when we heard the second set of ‘pop pops,’ that’s when people started thinking well there is a gun, there is a gun and that’s when everybody just really started moving and Walmart employees were trying to get people out of the store.”
Below is the initial news conference EBRSO held outside the store on Tuesday.
As a helicopter circled overhead, the sheriff’s office decided they would update everyone on what happened inside the store, however, most of that update eventually turned out to be wrong.
“Shots were fired. One of the patrons in the store, an innocent patron was struck twice,” said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux during the news conference. “We do have one suspect that is in custody who was involved in the altercation and the other one is still at large.”
Hours after that update, the sheriff’s office sent out a cryptic email to the media, saying some of the information they passed along might change. The following statement was released at 1:54 p.m.:
“Initial information given to Sheriff’s investigators by witnesses exiting the store may not be accurate. Please advise public, and standby for updated information as to what occurred.”
The sheriff’s office did not release updated information until hours later at 4:20 p.m. While many folks worried about the chaotic series of events, the sheriff’s office dropped what amounts to a bombshell. In their updated release, they said that in fact, no one had been shot and the person who was taken to the hospital was actually hurt while running from the store during the panic.
It’s still unclear what the “pops” were so many witnesses were convinced they heard and how investigators who looked into the incident ended up so far off the mark.
