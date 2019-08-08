THE INVESTIGATORS: Questions remain unanswered following Burbank Walmart fiasco

Tucker was arrested in the parking lot. According to the sheriff’s office, he told detectives during an interview he got into an argument with a man near the customer service area. The 9News Investigators requested a copy of the surveillance video from inside the store to get a better idea of exactly what happened. On Wednesday, Aug. 8, WAFB’s Scottie Hunter was told the video would be available Thursday. Now, officials with the sheriff’s office say the release of the video is being held up by their legal team, who says the matter is still under investigation. The sheriff’s office did release a portion of the 911 calls hours after the incident, despite the case still being under review.