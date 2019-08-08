Grants awarded to 31 mental health, behavioral centers across La.

(WAFB) - On Thursday, Aug. 8, Senator John Kennedy announced that 31 health centers across the state will receive Health and Human Services grants, totaling $5.1 million.
The grants will help fund health centers that provide behavioral health services such as prevention and treatment for mental disorders and opioid addiction.
“Mental health is a growing concern across the country. It affects the young and old, rich and poor, and if left untreated, it can ruin lives and devastate families. These grants will equip health centers across Louisiana to provide life-saving mental health services,” said Kennedy.
Grants will be awarded to the following facilities (each facility will receive $167,000, with the exception of the Common Ground Health Clinic in New Orleans, which will receive $154,830):
