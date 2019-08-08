Grants awarded to 31 mental health, behavioral centers across La.

Thirty-one health centers in Louisiana are set to receive Health and Human Services grants. (Source: pexels.com)
By Rachael Thomas | August 8, 2019 at 4:43 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 4:43 PM

(WAFB) - On Thursday, Aug. 8, Senator John Kennedy announced that 31 health centers across the state will receive Health and Human Services grants, totaling $5.1 million.

The grants will help fund health centers that provide behavioral health services such as prevention and treatment for mental disorders and opioid addiction.

“Mental health is a growing concern across the country. It affects the young and old, rich and poor, and if left untreated, it can ruin lives and devastate families. These grants will equip health centers across Louisiana to provide life-saving mental health services,” said Kennedy.

Grants will be awarded to the following facilities (each facility will receive $167,000, with the exception of the Common Ground Health Clinic in New Orleans, which will receive $154,830):

Organization Name City
Rapides Primary Health Care Center, Inc. Alexandria
Jefferson Community Health Care Centers, Inc. Avondale
Morehouse Community Medical Centers, Inc. Bastrop
Capitol City Family Health Center, Inc., Dba Care South Baton Rouge
HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two, Inc. Baton Rouge
Primary Care Providers for a Healthy Feliciana Clinton
Hospital Service District No. 1-A of the Parish of Richland Delhi
Teche Action Board Inc. Franklin
Southeast Community Health Systems Greensburg
Start Corporation Houma
Innis Community Health Center, Inc. Innis
SWLA Center for Health Services Lake Charles
Access Health Louisiana Luling
CASSE Dental Health Institue Mansfield
Priority Health Care Marrero
Primary Health Services Center Monroe
Out-Patient Medical Center Natchitoches
Iberia Comprehensive Community Health Center New Iberia
New Orleans Health Department New Orleans
Excelth Inc. New Orleans
St. Thomas Community Health Center, Inc. New Orleans
Marillac Community Health Centers New Orleans
MQVN Community Development Corp New Orleans
New Orleans AIDS Task Force New Orleans
Odyssey House Louisiana, Inc. New Orleans
Southwest Louisiana Primary Health Care Ctr, Inc. Opelousas
David Raines Community Health Center, Inc. Shreveport
St. Gabriel Health Clinic, Inc. St. Gabriel
Tensas Community Health Center, Inc. St. Joseph
Winn Community Health Center, Inc. Winnfield

