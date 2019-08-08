Gain culture while finding balance at the LSU Museum of Art

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Museum of Art offers a unique opportunity to help you find balance and culture at the same time.
The Yoga in the Gallery series is exactly as the name describes. On the second Saturday of every month the gallery offers a one-hour guided yoga class.
“LSU Museum of Art seeks to offer new and deeper ways of seeing and experiencing art in its galleries,” says Sarah Amacker, communications coordinator for the LSU Museum of Art. “Yoga is one way to practice mental and physical fitness and the art provides another path to mindfulness. Merging the visual and conceptual offerings of art with the physical and mental exercises of yoga creates a full experience.”
The LSU Museum of Art is in the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette Street, Fifth floor, in downtown Baton Rouge. The gallery is 13,000 square feet and has a permanent collection of more than 6,500 objects.
The yoga experience will cost participants $5. After the class, you can take a deeper look at the artwork on display.
If you attend, you should bring your own mat. This will be a beginner level class, so no experience is required.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.