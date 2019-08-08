Former judge makes last second entry into West Baton Rouge sheriff’s race

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There’s now a four-man race for sheriff in West Baton Rouge Parish after a last minute entry by a former state district judge.
Longtime former judge, Robin Free, qualified to enter the race just before the deadline Thursday, Aug. 8.
The current sheriff, Mike Cazes, is seeking re-election for a fifth term. Barnell Williams of Addis, a Simmesport police officer and Mike Zito, a city marshal from Port Allen, have also qualified for the race. Free resigned as state district judge in 2017 near the end of a yearlong suspension from the bench.
RELATED STORIES:
The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Free “failed to maintain the integrity of his position and exhibited behavior that the majority of the Supreme Court’s seven justices described as injudicious, lacking judicial temperament and giving an appearance of impropriety,” according to a 2017 report from The Advocate newspaper.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.