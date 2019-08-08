FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower rain chances through weekend, next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Increased ridging aloft (mid/upper level high pressure) for the next few days will mean a reduction in rain chances accompanied by slightly higher afternoon temperatures. While we won’t see a complete shutdown of the summer season “rain machine” for the central Gulf Coast, rain chances will be substantially lower than normal for this time of year through the weekend and into next week.
Daily probability of precipitation for the WAFB area during August averages around 40% or more. Over the next three to five days, however, those percentages will be in the 20% to 30% range for the WAFB area.
At the same time, afternoon highs climb into the mid 90s for many WAFB neighborhoods. Add in some “thick” Gulf humidity and that will push peak heat index readings up to around 105° or more for each of the next several afternoons. Remember, that’s the feels like temperature in the shade; sunshine can add another 5° to 10° to that apparent temperature in the early to mid-afternoon.
That same humidity will also mean a very slow fall in overnight temperatures, with many WAFB neighborhoods barely slipping below 80° before sunrise and the morning warm-up.
The current forecast guidance shows a consensus indicating the upper ridge will remain in effect into early next week before starting to break down. As the ridge softens next week, rain chances will start to increase and that will come with a corresponding drop of a couple of degrees in those daytime high temperatures, taking the area back to something a little closer to normal for mid-August.
In the tropics department, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track a series of tropical waves over the Atlantic basin, but none appear to have any real opportunity for organization, at least through the next five days or more.
