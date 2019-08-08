FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for afternoon showers could be lower than normal

By Diane Deaton | August 8, 2019 at 5:03 AM CDT - Updated August 8 at 5:03 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walking out the door this morning, for many youngsters it’s the first day of school , and it’s a warm, very humid summer morning.

Again, we’re looking at temperatures in the lower 80°s – a heat index in the mid 80°s – very quiet, for the time being, on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar. By lunchtime, temperatures will be nudging 90° - “feels like” 103°; a daytime high of 94° - “heat index” of at least 105°; with a 30% coverage of afternoon showers and storms.

Overnight, partly cloudy and steamy – a low in the upper 70°s; tomorrow, more heat, humidity – only isolated showers – a high of 94°.

