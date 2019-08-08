Deputies searching for man found in stranger’s house exposing himself on bedroom floor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for a man who allegedly entered a home and exposed himself.
The incident happened in the 10000 block of McGuire Avenue at roughly 3 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8.
“[The] residents woke up to find an unknown male suspect laying on the floor of their bedroom, exposing himself,” states the report. “The residents chased the suspect out of their residence and contacted authorities.”
The witness says the man in the above photo is the one believed to have been in the home. The picture was reportedly captured during a previous incident. Officials did not provide information relative to that incident.
Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867.
