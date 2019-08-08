Denham Springs group seeking to help support military troops overseas

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A group in Denham Springs is collecting donations for care packages to send to military troops overseas.
Brittany Kenney started the fundraiser with her family in 2011, and has since helped nearly 200 soldiers.
“Just little things, pieces of home just... it lifts their spirits more than people think or really realize. These military care packages will soon make their way to the soldiers risking their lives overseas,” said Kenney.
Kenney says this time, it’s even more personal after losing her first husband, a veteran, who died in a car crash while in the U.S.
“He was always the motivator, he was always the one that, I mean, he was 100 percent Marine Corps all the way. Because of that, that became important to me, to my kids, to our family. The military really did become our family,” said Kenney.
Kenney partnered with her coworkers from Anchor South Real Estate to make sure soldiers know their sacrifices are appreciated.
“It’s important to us to support our local community, not just here locally, but overseas as well and our families. You know they appreciate, you know anything that we can do for them, but especially something that’s meaningful from the heart,” said Christian Gautreaux, one of Kenney’s corworkers.
Donations are being accepted through the month of August.
For questions about donations call Brittany at (225) 445-0124
