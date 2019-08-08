Debris cleanup from Hurricane Barry expected to be done in next four weeks, city says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge announced Thursday, Aug. 8 that cleanup work it still underway after Hurricane Barry moved through the area in early July.
The city says starting in the southwest part of the parish, crews are moving through each neighborhood picking up storm debris. The city says the hope is all debris will be picked up within the next four weeks.
Areas shaded in green have been cleaned up. Green dots indicate where trucks have finished being unloaded. View the map below.
The city also wants to remind residents to not put woody waste (tree branches, grass, etc.) in garbage cans or recycling bins. Also, these storm cleanup crews are not servicing Baker, Central, or Zachary. Those with remaining storm debris in those areas should contact city officials there.
