Crews working to clean up levee and dock after historically high river level

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the Mississippi River shattered records for how long it was above flood stage, it has finally started to recede, leaving behind silt and debris from upriver.
Crews spent the better part of Thursday, Aug. 8 working to clean up the mess. Mike Robinson and his crew used pressure washers to clean the steps and the dock.
"That just takes it all off,” Robinson said.
They have been tasked with cleaning everything left behind.
"You got to pressure wash all the dirt and the silt off the railing and the roadway,” he said.
Robinson has been working for the city for the last 18 years. He says this is nowhere near the worst he has seen.
“Sometimes, we have to use a shovel to get it out, but this time, it was pretty good," he said.
For the larger debris, like the trees and limbs now resting on the dock, Bubba Cashio, the director of buildings and grounds for Baton Rouge, says the water has to come down a little more so crews will be able to remove those.
"Our maintenance assists us and we pull out as much of the debris and we have a contractor that comes in and cuts out the limbs and everything for us,” Cashio said.
He says if you’re going to the levee or the dock, be careful until everything is cleaned up as the silt can be slippery.
He says he hopes to have everything done within the next few weeks.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.