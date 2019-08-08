BRPD welcomes back students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department took some time to help welcome back students at Capital Elementary.
In a post to Facebook, BRPD officers lined the outside concourse and offered high-fives, handshakes and even hugs to students walking in for the first day of classes. In photos, officers could be seen laughing and joking around with students. Prior to classes getting started some of the officers spoke to the students in a pep rally.
School is now in session today for all East Baton Rouge Public Schools.
