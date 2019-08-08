BRPD, Dept. of Justice announce National Public Safety Partnership

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the next three years, the Baton Rouge Police Department will be part of a precision policing program focused on reducing crime.
“It doesn’t work when we operate in our little world and do not communicate,” said Jon Adler, director of the Bureau of Justice Assistance.
The newly announced National Public Safety Partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Louisiana, BRPD, and the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Bureau of Assistance, along with many other local, state, and federal partners, will provide two different levels of assistance with help from experts.
“First, diagnostic and second, operational teams,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin. “Those are tailored to the needs of the community, the types of communities like Baton Rouge that wants capacity-building assistance in their violent crime reduction.”
“On June 3, 2019, Attorney William Barr announced the selection of the Baton Rouge Police Department as one of ten 2019 National Public Safety Partnership sites where the DOJ will work collaboratively to provide training and technical assistance in areas such as crime analytics, emerging technology, and community engagement,” according to U.S. Attorney Fremin’s office.
Fremin says the police department wants to reduce crime, so in three years, experts will work closely with Chief Murphy Paul to figure out what areas need improvement and how to fix them, including zoning in on bad actors and looking deeper into non-fatal shootings.
“We already started that,” Chief Paul said. “This will be a continued effort with that and our Crime Gun Intelligence Center and our faith-based partnership. We are looking into intervention and focused deterrence efforts so we can prevent that next shooting from happening because we have the data.”
Adler says BRPD is already off to a strong start. He says the purpose of his organization is to “help coordinate and synchronize the united effort to stay focused on precision policing, identifying those most likely to cause violent crime, most likely to recidivate and focus on those individuals.”
Since 2017, the DOJ has worked with more than 30 cities that have seen a reduction in violence, cities like New Orleans.
“New Orleans ended 2018 with 146 murders, the lowest number of murders since the early 1970s,” according to Fremin’s office.
To be considered for the program, cities must have a level of violence that exceeds the national average. Fremin says Baton Rouge was originally selected as a diagnostic site some time ago and during the 18-month diagnostic period, the city was evaluated for selection. Fremin says to be chosen, sites must be committed to reducing crime and open to intensive training and technical assistance experts.
Technology and resources already in place, like the Crime Strategies Unit, the Real-Time Crime Center, or the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s TRUCE program, will help support officers on the ground. Experts with a strong background in analytics will help by focusing on where those resources are needed.
Adler also says they will implement new technology. He says something new comes out every day and they will work with data analytics, data packaging, and making it usable to the ranking law enforcement officer.
“An algorithm is only as good as the data that goes into it,” Adler explained. “If you have computers spitting out information that doesn’t translate into meaningful data for the sworn officer engaging with the community or fighting violent crime, it means nothing.”
Bureau of Justice Assistance hopes to strengthen the nation’s criminal justice system and provide state and local law enforcement with cutting edge technology. Experts say it’s also about setting up a sustainable program and bringing all the right people to the table.
Fremin says the National Public Safety Partnership is not a grant program, but the Bureau of Justice Assistance is supplementing the violent crimes reduction effort with grants from another program.
