Apple and Calvados Pockets

Calvados or apple brandy along with Kirsch, which is cherry brandy, is used to create the filing for these delicious apple pockets or turnovers. Serve alone or with ice cream or cream.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients for Crust:
4 cups flour
¾ pound cold butter, chipped
3 tbsps sugar
¾ cup ice water
Method for Crust:
In a food processor equipped with a metal blade, combine flour, butter, and sugar. Pulse 1 minute or until mixture reaches texture of coarse meal.
Slowly pour in water until dough forms into a ball.
Remove and place on a floured surface. Roll dough out until approximately ⅛ inch thick. Cut out 6 (6-inch) circles and set aside.
Ingredients for Filling:
4 Fuji apples
¼ cup Calvados
1 tbsp lemon juice
¼ cup butter
¼ cup golden raisins
½ Craisins® dried cranberries
½ cup brown sugar
¼ cup apple cider
1 ounce Kirsch
⅛ tsp ground cinnamon
pinch ground allspice
pinch ground cloves
pinch ground ginger
pinch ground nutmeg
1 egg, beaten
Method for Filling:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Peel apples, core, and cut into ⅛-inch slices. Submerge in water with lemon juice to keep from browning.
In a 10-inch skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Drain apples then add to skillet with raisins and cranberries and sauté 3–5 minutes.
Stir in all remaining ingredients except egg. Continue to simmer until sugar is dissolved and apples are fork-tender, but not falling apart. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Distribute an equal amount of apple mixture on one side of each pastry circle. Brush edges with a little beaten egg, fold over, and crimp with a fork. Ventilate with a fork.
Bake on a cookie sheet for about 30 minutes or until golden brown.
