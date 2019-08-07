Teen arrested following weekend shooting on Lake Calais Court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old they believe shot someone multiple times over the weekend.
According to an arrest report, homicide detectives began investigating the shooting on Sunday, Aug. 4 in the 1400 block of Lake Calais Court after a man was found laying in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. The victim was conscious and responsive when detectives arrived.
When asked if he knew who shot him, the victim identified Matthew Street, 19.
According to their interview with the victim, Street lured the victim to Lake Calais Court and shot him for an unknown reason.
Detectives contacted Street at his place of employment and arrested him without incident on one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Street denied any knowledge or involvement in the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.