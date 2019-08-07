Over 30 vehicles broken into overnight in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Zachary say over 30 vehicles were burglarized on Wednesday, Aug. 7.
The Zachary Police Department processed 32 vehicle burglaries in the areas of Myrtle Hill, East Meadow, Noble Street, Cypress Street, and Nelson Street.
Two firearms were stolen, according to police.
“Our officers and detectives are working diligently to collect and submit evidence so that these burglars will be held responsible for their crimes in our city,” the department said in a statement posted to Facebook.
Officials encourage people living in these areas to review surveillance video if you have any. If your video shows any suspicious activity during the evening of Aug. 6 or early morning of Aug. 7, call Zachary police at 225-654-9393 and ask for Detective Ty Stephens.
