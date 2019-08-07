FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low chances for afternoon rains continue

Not much activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and generally limited prior to Noon; but after that, look for scattered showers and isolated storms to pop up – 40% coverage – a high of 93°, a “heat index” well into triple digits. Overnight, partly cloudy and steamy – tomorrow, only a few areas of showers – but everyone will deal with heat and humidity; the high Thursday in the mid 90°s - “heat index” near 105°.