FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low chances for afternoon rains continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another in a series of warm and humid mornings; starting out in some neighborhoods in the lower 80°s, a “feels like” in the mid 80°s – and it just goes higher as the day progresses.
Not much activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and generally limited prior to Noon; but after that, look for scattered showers and isolated storms to pop up – 40% coverage – a high of 93°, a “heat index” well into triple digits. Overnight, partly cloudy and steamy – tomorrow, only a few areas of showers – but everyone will deal with heat and humidity; the high Thursday in the mid 90°s - “heat index” near 105°.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.