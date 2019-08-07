FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for afternoon showers could be lower than normal

As we noted Tuesday, mid/upper-level ridging centered to the west will be moving east and extend over the Lower Mississippi Valley in the coming days. That high pressure ridge will act like a lid on the atmosphere, reducing the normal summer season opportunities for rain clouds to build through the day. Note that the Storm Team does not expect a complete shutdown of rain in the coming days, but the extent of daily afternoon showers will be lower than normal for this time of year. Set daily rain chances at 20% to 30% for Thursday, Friday, and through the weekend too.