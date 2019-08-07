FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chances for afternoon showers could be lower than normal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms rolled right across the heart of metro Baton Rouge during the early/mid-afternoon hours Wednesday, yet many WAFB neighborhoods stayed dry for the day.
Wednesday was just a great example of how where the rain falls can be as important, or even more important, than how widespread the rain coverage is. In Wednesday’s instance, the rain fell over some of the more populated parts of the WAFB area even though coverage for the day was probably only 30% to 40%.
As we noted Tuesday, mid/upper-level ridging centered to the west will be moving east and extend over the Lower Mississippi Valley in the coming days. That high pressure ridge will act like a lid on the atmosphere, reducing the normal summer season opportunities for rain clouds to build through the day. Note that the Storm Team does not expect a complete shutdown of rain in the coming days, but the extent of daily afternoon showers will be lower than normal for this time of year. Set daily rain chances at 20% to 30% for Thursday, Friday, and through the weekend too.
While rain may be limited, the humidity will remain in full force. The muggy conditions will meet you as you walk out the door each morning, with Gulf humidity keeping morning minimums in the upper 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods deep into next week.
That high pressure ridge will also add to daytime heating, with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 90s each day through the weekend. Factor in the Gulf humidity, and we can anticipate a string of days with heat index values climbing to 100° or more each afternoon and staying there for a number of hours.
The long range forecast suggests the high pressure ridge will break down next week. That should translate into a return of higher rain probabilities (40% to 50%) for the middle and end of next week. In addition, daytime highs may ease back a few degrees.
In the tropics, we continue to get the “all clear” from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), with no development expected anywhere in the Atlantic Basin over the next five days or more.
