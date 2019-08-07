Family attorneys request body cam footage, ‘no-knock’ warrant policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been 13 days since Josef Richardson died in an officer-involved shooting.
Attorney Ron Haley says every day since then, his family has been waiting for any information. Haley says all they've gotten is talks about transparency from lead investigators at Louisiana State Police, but no substantial information.
“I do not believe that in this scenario that the officers should be given the level of protection greater than the protection of those they are sworn to protect and serve,” Haley said.
A public records request was sent to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office in the hopes of breaking the silence. Thirty-one questions are laid out in that request; in the middle of that request are the names of two deputies.
Haley says they have reason to believe one of those men was part of the River West Narcotics Task Force, who entered that Port Allen hotel room on July 25 and may have pulled the trigger.
However, it has not been confirmed if either man was in the room or on the scene.
“That’s why we are asking the sheriff’s office to provide us information, so we can put into context why these names are coming up as part of this investigation,” Haley said.
Attorneys are also asking for disciplinary complaints and civil service records for both deputies. Since that “no-knock” warrant issued for Richardson turned deadly, Haley says they’re looking deeper into the policies when warrants like that are carried out.
“I’ve seen scores and scores of no-knock warrants,” Haley said. “It’s the first time I’ve seen someone die because of one.”
Haley continues by saying although this might be a legal tactic used by law enforcement, it shouldn’t result in death.
“It does not amount to death or violence, but yet this one for some reason did when it appeared to be no reason for it. My client did not have a weapon. The young lady that was in the room with him did not have a weapon. No weapon was found at the scene. So if there was no weapon, why was deadly force used?” Haley said.
Perhaps the most telling part of this document is the request for body camera footage from any officer on the scene. The problem is though, WBRSO doesn’t have body cams. Haley says that’s possibly a deeper problem within this already tense situation.
“We may not be having this conversation right now if there’s a body cam on. Maybe there’s an arrest made in this situation if a body cam is on,” he said. “That is an unambiguous truth in a situation like this, a fully functioning body cam that can capture exactly what has transpired.”
Haley is quick to point out that although they believe something is wrong, they’re not asking for a conviction, but due process of the court.
“We are asking for accountability. If something is done wrong, either intentionally or negligently, that person or persons should be held accountable and afford the same rights that you or I would in that same situation," said Haley.
Family attorneys also sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking it to either take over the investigation or work alongside LSP.
We’re also told Richardson’s funeral will be held Friday, Aug. 9 at Hall Davis and Son’s Funeral Home on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge.
