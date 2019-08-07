Slaughter officer arrested after video of him punching another man surfaces on Snapchat

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a video that surfaced on Snapchat that appears to show a Slaughter police officer punching a man at a gas station. (Source: Snapchat)
SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms it’s investigating after a video surfaced on Snapchat early on Wednesday, Aug. 7 of a Slaughter police officer punching another man in a gas station parking lot.

Witnesses tell WAFB the other man in the video is Slaughter’s fire chief. Greg Phares, chief deputy with the sheriff’s office, confirms the officer has been arrested. His name has not yet been released.

Details are limited right now. We will update this story as information becomes available from the sheriff’s office.

