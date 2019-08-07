City, state leaders to take up flood prevention in Wednesday press conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, along with Governor John Bel Edwards and Congressman Garett Graves, will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss how they plan to control flooding.
In June, more than $250 million earmarked for flood control projects in East Baton Rouge Parish was left sitting in Washington, D.C., waiting to unlocked. The projects would improve drainage throughout 66 miles of channels in the area, and could help prevent flash flooding similar to that which wrecked dozens of cars and Baton Rouge homes on June 6.
The press conference will happen at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The $255 million is part of a $1.4 billion package Congress passed in 2018.
